WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School senior Launa Crank is the Midwest Members Credit Union “Oiler of the Month." A senior student is selected each month by members of the EA-WR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.

The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

Launa is involved with soccer, Student Council, Spirit Club, Band, newspaper, Peer Leadership, Art Club, volleyball, Scholar Bowl, Academic Challenge, and Drama Club. Launa has received honors for DAR Youth Citizen Award, Top Oiler, and 3rd place in English for Academic Challenge.

After graduation, Launa plans to attend SIUE and look to obtain a degree as a Nurse Anesthetist. Congratulations Launa and we all wish you good luck in your future!

