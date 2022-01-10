Latest Madison County COVID-19-Related Stats
MADISON COUNTY - The COVID-19 transmission rate in Madison County remains "high," according to a report released on Friday, January 7, 2022.
There were two new COVID-19-related deaths reported on Friday - one man in his 60s and another in his 70s. There were 90 hospitalized in Madison County for COVID-19-related reasons and 14 of those patients were on ventilators.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The seven-day positivity rate in Madison County is 25.86 percent. The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 722. There were 1,187 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday in Madison County.
The age range and total of the new cases were as follows:
Birth-4: 35
5-11: 129
12-19: 179
20s: 282
30s: 166
40s:153
50s: 116
60s: 69
70s: 43
80s: 15
More like this: