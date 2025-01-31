FREEBURG - A Freeburg man who was killed Tuesday night, Jan. 28, 2025, after stepping onto the roadway in the 4900 block of Illinois 13 and being struck by an oncoming vehicle has been identified. Illinois State Police identified the man as 35-year-old Dale Blanford.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:29 p.m. on Tuesday. A 31-year-old Freeburg woman was the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, but her identity has not been disclosed.

Blanford was transported to Saint Louis University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation by State Police Troop 8.

