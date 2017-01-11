Area sports matchups set for later this week have experienced rescheduling and relocation as a result of the winter weather moving into the region.

Instead of facing off against Staunton on Friday night, the Roxana Shells will travel to Staunton on Thursday night. The game will start with the junior varsity match at 5 p.m. with varsity starting at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The Wrestling Triangular meet, which includes Alton, Edwardsville and Althoff Catholic, was originally scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Alton High. The meet will now be held at the same time and date at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center in Edwardsville.

The girls-boys basketball double header scheduled for Friday evening at Alton High School has been rearranged due to impending weather. The freshman and junior varsity girls' basketball games are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Alton High. Varsity will tip off at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The boys' basketball game between Edwardsville at Alton, including a junior varsity start time of 6 p.m., will go on as scheduled. Varsity boys will play at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday.

As of Wednesday morning, the Great Rivers Shootout, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, is set to go on as previously scheduled.

Jeff Alderman, Athletic Director at Alton High School, also mentioned that this Saturday's boys' bowling regional could be in jeopardy due to the treacherous weather forecast.

"It is our intention to make a determination at the absolute latest by 12 p.m. Nook on Friday the 13th as we realize that a lot may be planning to head down early," Alderman said. "In the event of us postponing on Saturday, we would make the regional up on Monday, Jan. 16, as most schools are off for MLK observance."

The same time frame would take place in the event of rescheduling. The coaches' meeting will take place at 8:30 a.m. with the bowling beginning at 9 a.m.

