WOOD RIVER – Nokomis scored a touchdown, then went for the two-point conversion and got it with 34 seconds left in regulation to pull out a dramatic 15-14 win over East Alton-Wood River Friday night at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

The loss dropped the Oilers to 4-4 for the season overall and play their season finale next Friday to become eligible for their fourth consecutive IHSA playoff berth.

“Defensively, I thought we played really well,” said EAWR head coach Garry Herron. “We stopped the outside run well, and they were getting short runs. We made them work their way down the field, and we also had three interceptions.”

The offense played well also, with Brody Newberry taking off on a 68-yard run on the first play from scrimmage to give the Oilers an early 7-0 lead. The only other EAWR touchdown came from a three-yard run in the second quarter by Damien Wiseman to give EAWR a 14-0 lead.

The Redskins scored in the third to cut the lead to 14-7 before the game-winning touchdown and two-pointer right before the end to take the win.

Newberry ran for 160 yards on the night, while quarterback Kenny Beachum was three-for-six passing for 61 yards on the night.

The Oilers held the ball for the first eight minutes of the second half, but then briefly had the ball two other times in the half. East Alton-Wood River was also playing shorthanded due to injury and ineligibility.

“Not using it as an excuse, but it did throw off of our game planning this week,’ Herron said.

The Oilers play their regular-season finale next Friday at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington against Johnsburg, and the Oilers would become playoff eligible with the win.

“Our backs are against the wall,” Herron said, “so if we want to get into the playoffs, we’d better show up ready to play.”