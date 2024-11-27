ROXANA — In a thrilling finish on Wednesday night, the Civic Memorial Eagles fell to the Centralia Orphans, 50-49, as a last-second free throw sealed the game. The matchup took place at Roxana High School and featured a dramatic back-and-forth battle between the two teams.

Centralia started strong, leading 14-10 at the end of the first quarter. However, Civic Memorial rebounded in the second quarter, taking a 29-27 lead into halftime. The Eagles maintained a narrow advantage throughout the third quarter, finishing that period ahead 42-38.

The fourth quarter saw both teams exchange leads, culminating in a tense final moment. With time expiring, Centralia drove to the basket and was fouled, resulting in a free throw that ultimately decided the game.

Civic Memorial's scoring was led by Adam Ogden, who contributed 21 points, while Riley Lamb added 11 points. Centralia was led by Archie Goewey with 13 points and Michael Organ with 12 points.

