ALTON – There are times when soccer can be a very cruel game.

That was the case for Marquette Catholic's boys soccer team Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park.

The Explorers had drawn even with a Waterloo Gibault team that had come off a 2-2 home draw the night before with St. Louis University High and had played six matches in six days in last week's season-opening Metro Cup tournament.

Marquette had had a couple of chances to pull ahead of Gibault, but Logan Doerr had the final answer when he gained possession in the 79th minute, drove downfield and scored to give the Hawks a 2-1 win at Gordon Moore Park Wednesday evening. The loss dropped MCHS to 4-2 on the year, while the Hawks improved to 3-2-2.

“It was a good test for us to see teams like (Gibault),” said Explorer coach Joe Burchett.

The match-winner came when Doerr managed to shake off three Marquette defenders and put the ball into the back of the net. “(Doerr) got (a defender) turned, got free and and got the goal,” Burchett said. “People will look and say we lost 2-1, but it was a great game; either team could have won; the second half, I felt like we were really strong, we played more in their end – it was tough to get through their defense, it was congested, we had a hard time finding a shot.”

Gibault, who has been one of the top small-school programs in the area, provided a good challenge for the Explorers, Burchett thought. “We want to play them,” Burchett said. “We have the Southwestern Conference teams – the Collinsvilles, the Edwardsvilles – and I told the boys 'Gibault is like (the SWC teams on the schedule),' so we have to play those and see how we do.”

“Alton Marquette's always given us some fits; they're a good, storied program at the 1A level,” said Hawk coach Darryn Haudrich. “That's a good matchup for us; it was nice to come back there late – I think we had some missed opportunities – but it was nice to get the result tonight.”

Doerr's speed and endurance is a big help for Gibault, Haudrich felt, and certainly helped on his match-winner. “The nice part about Logan is that he has the explosive speed, he's also got a tank and boundless amounts of energy,” Haudrich said. “It just never seems to run dry; as long as he can get the timing of his runs up top, we've got no shortage of guys that can plug balls through to him.

“He was impressive to watch tonight; it's always fun when he uses his speed too.”

“I saw it and coach is saying, 'keep going, keep going',” Doerr said of his match-winner. “I have some speed and I figured, you know what, I'm just going to take it and see where it gets me – it worked out. I saw I had one guy in front of me and I knew I had a couple on my back, so I figured I'd go one way and bring it back the other; a couple of guys caught up and I just kept going – it paid off.”

The Hawks took the lead in the 21st minute when Cameron Kincheloe put a shot into the back of the net and maintained it the remainder of the half; Marquette drew even in the 42nd minute when Noah McClintock put a shot on goal and scored; both teams had chances the rest of the way, but couldn't connect until Doerr's last-minute goal gave the Hawks what they needed.

The Explorers will have a week off for Labor Day weekend before taking on Belleville East in Belleville at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 before hosting Belleville West at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9.

