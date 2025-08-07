EAST SAINT LOUIS - Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School offers a “Peacemaker” approach to life and education for its K–8 students.

As the school prepares to welcome back students and new principal Kenny Nance, staff members are looking forward to another great year of education. Roberta Trost explained that the community is more of a family than a school, and they are eager to share their lessons and their love with the students.

“It’s a caring and loving and positive, disciplined approach to education and life,” Trost said. “There’s so many things that we do that help to shape the minds and the hearts of these young boys and girls.”

Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School is the only remaining Catholic school in East St. Louis. Trost explained that they provide “a holistic approach to education,” with a focus on music and the arts. Every student plays violin, and there are opportunities for students to participate in liturgical praise band, choir and visual arts programs.

The school is especially proud of their Believe Literacy Lab, which encourages students to read “competently and confidently by the end of third grade,” Trost said. The room has over 1,000 books written by Black and Brown authors, and students can “grab a book and chill and read.”

They also offer the Access Academy program for junior high students. This afterschool program focuses on academic and life skills. It also pairs a graduate support director with the students, and this person advocates for the students as they go through high school and college.

Additionally, Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School has a Peacemaker philosophy. Every morning, students pray and say the Peacemaker Pledge. They are rewarded for Peacemaker behaviors and encouraged to lead themselves with empathy and respect.

“We’re Peacemakers, and it’s woven into the fabric of the school. It’s all that we do,” Trost explained. “It’s a way for the students to pause and think about others, themselves, God, and reflect empathy.”

Trost noted that 100% of Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School alumni graduate high school on time, with most of them attending some of the best private high schools in the St. Louis region. About 93% of alumni go on to attend colleges or universities.

Trost added that the school is “blessed” to welcome Nance to their administrative team, and the staff looks forward to welcoming back students and starting off another great year. She expressed her pride in the community and emphasized the school’s commitment to its students.

“It’s to get them to be thriving young adults,” she said. “We are very proud of our students.”

Visit the official Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School website at STBCS.com for more information.

