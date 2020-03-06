GRAFTON - This weekend marks the end of the skating season at The Loading Dock’s Ice Skating Rink. The rink will be dismantled next week to make way for The Riverside Flea Market, which is held the fourth weekend of the month April through October.

“It was a really fun ice skating season” says Afton Hughes, Event Coordinator at The Loading Dock, “but we’re looking forward to warmer weather and live music on the patio.”

Ice Rink Hours:

3/6 Friday: 5pm-10pm

3/7 Saturday: 12pm-10pm

3/8 Sunday: 12pm-8pm

Riverside Flea Market Schedule:

April 25 & 26

May 23 & 24

June 27 & 28

July 25 & 26

August 22 & 23

September 26 & 27

October 24 & 25

The Loading Dock is known as a top St. Louis entertainment destination featuring stunning river views, outdoor dining, live music, monthly flea markets, overnight accommodations, and seasonal ice skating in scenic Grafton, Illinois.

For more information regarding The Loading Dock, please contact Afton Hughes at 618-786-3494 or loadingdock@gtec.com.

