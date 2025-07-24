GRAFTON – Raging Rivers WaterPark is excited to offer a Junior Lifeguard Camp this season taking place July 28th through August 1st. Registration is still open, but spots are filling quickly—don't miss your chance to enroll your future lifeguard in this engaging and educational experience by July 27th.

The Junior Lifeguard Camp has 2 age groups 7 - 10 years old and 11 - 14 years old. The program provides kids with invaluable water safety knowledge and hands-on skills vital for life both in and out of the pool. Participants will gain practical experience in lifeguarding, teamwork, and personal responsibility, all while having fun at Raging Rivers WaterPark.

To sign up, parents must complete the online registration form at https://www.ragingrivers.com/lifeguard-camps.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for kids to learn essential lifesaving skills while boosting their confidence and building friendships,” said Jeremy Hayes, General Manager at Raging Rivers WaterPark. “With limited slots available, we encourage families to register as soon as possible to secure a spot this season.”

Raging Rivers Waterpark is located at 100 Palisades Parkway, Grafton, Illinois, offering a wide variety of attractions for all ages.

