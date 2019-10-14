JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School Principal Cory Breden announced there are two 2020 National Merit Commended Students from the school - Larissa A. Loges and Charles S. Simcox.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliinary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

"Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success," said a spokesperson for the NMSC. "These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success."

