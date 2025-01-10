GRAFTON - Raging Rivers WaterPark will host the largest snowball fight in the Riverbend region.

At 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, the community is invited to Raging Rivers at 100 Palisades Parkway in Grafton for a huge "Snowball Showdown." Attendees will be asked to sign waivers before the fight begins, and then the fun will commence in the Raging Rivers parking lot.

“We like to have fun with the community,” said Park Manager Jeremy Hayes. “We hope to get people to engage. It’s more about engagement than anything. It's just getting people out, meeting new people, mingling. If we can create two or three new friendships in a season, we feel like we've accomplished something.”

The idea for the snowball fight started as a joke between staff members. They teased that they wanted to throw snowballs at Raging Rivers management. As the conversation continued, staff members decided it would be fun to have a snowball fight with the community. Raging Rivers ultimately decided to open up the fight to the Riverbend region.

Though Hayes said they likely won’t break the record for the largest snowball fight ever recorded — that record belongs to a city in Canada, with over 7,600 people joining in — he does believe it could be the biggest fight in the area. Either way, he hopes to see a ton of people at Raging Rivers on Saturday to join in the fun.

“We can drive new relationships,” he said. “We can drive people to step out of their normal everyday realm and maybe experience a new form of their way of thinking, in a way, and just have a good time and experience something different.”

Hayes added that the River Road and surrounding bluffs are “really pretty” in the snow, and he is excited for the community to come to Raging Rivers and experience the park in a new light during wintertime.

All ages are welcome and everyone must sign a waiver. There will be a few rules and safety coordinators to ensure everyone’s safety.

As Raging Rivers prepares to open again for the summer months, Hayes also noted that they have several new attractions and accommodations on the horizon. He encourages people to visit their official website at RagingRivers.com and their Facebook page to stay up-to-date.

“Keep posted on what we got coming up, because we’ve got a lot of new things getting ready to take off here in the next year or two,” he added. “We do have some really exciting things coming up here in the park.”

