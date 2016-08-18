ALTON - The City of Alton and Republic Services are again partnering to help rid the area of large/bulk items that need to be discarded with a special day on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The city is attempting to announce the day ahead of time so Alton residents can be prepared for the special day.

The event is open to Alton residents only. Kimberly Clark, an Alton spokesperson, said participants must present a valid driver's license or other forms of photo identification to prove the address is one in the City of Alton.

The drop off will take place at the former landfill in Alton on Alby Street across from the VFW. Clark said the event will run from 7 a.m. to noon on Oct. 1.

Additional information will be available closer to the date of the event. For more information, please contact the Alton Public Works Department at (618) 463-3530.

