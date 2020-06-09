ALTON - A large tree branch fell Tuesday afternoon on State Street in Alton. The tree branch was blocking half the road.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The branch was resting on some power lines. It is unknown why the branch fell. Neighbors said Ameren Illinois has been notified of the power lines and will be on scene with the cleanup.

A woman who lived in a house behind where the tree limbs and power line fell said she didn't have power.

More like this:

Ameren Illinois Restores Power to 2,220 Customers After Tree Incident
May 13, 2025
3,700 Initially Out Of Power: Fairview Heights Outage Prompts Safety Reminders Amid Ongoing Heat
Jun 24, 2025
Ameren Reminds Parents To Talk With Kids About Electric Safety Tips This Summer
5 days ago
Granite City Family Faces Home Loss After Tornado Damage
May 22, 2025
Strong Winds Cause Chaos in East Alton Ahead of Storms
Mar 14, 2025

 