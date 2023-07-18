EAST ST. LOUIS - A large group of 158 individuals conducted a Tuesday morning search for missing person Joshua Amos of Granite City near where he was last spotted on July 18, 2022.

Josh was last seen on March 23, 2023, in the East St. Louis area. He was viewed in a surveillance video at Metro Link in East St. Louis and last at EJ Trucking in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue in the city.

Josh was 32 years of age when he went missing and was 5-foot-11, 190 pounds in size. Josh's photograph and information and where to call if you have any information about him are below.

Searchers covered heavily wooded areas and some drainage locations in East St. Louis and also were in the 24th Street and Lincoln vicinity along with other locations.

Granite City First Student donated buses to transport volunteers from World Wide Technology Raceway parking lot, the staging area for the search.

Illinois State Police, St. Clair County Strike Force 4, Hollywood Heights Fire Department, and MABAS-Illinois team had heavy participation with a host of volunteers.

The search started at about 8 a.m. and concluded at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, however, nothing was reported located in the search.

