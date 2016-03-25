Large group participates in Alton Memorial Hospital Kids in the Kitchen event
March 25, 2016 10:50 AM
ALTON - A total of 35 young chefs took part in the Alton Memorial Hospital Kids in the Kitchen event held March 16 in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms.
The children, along with parents and grandparents, learned some healthy recipes from Dr. Laura Hill and the AMH Food and Nutrition Services staff.