CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — Firefighters responded to a large fire at a vacant strip mall on Route 157 near Range Lane in Cahokia Heights on Sunday evening, Oct. 5, 2025.

A large number of firefighters battled the blaze, attacking the fire from the roof as smoke remained visible.

Fire department officials confirmed the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed, and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews worked to bring the situation under control.

