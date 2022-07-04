ALTON - A large crowd attended the annual Fireworks On The Mississippi Celebration in Alton on Sunday, July 3, and event organizers said they were “thrilled” at the turnout and the fireworks display.

“A special thanks to the volunteers, the Alton Park and Rec Staff, Alton Police and Fire Departments and Evntiv for all their hard work to put on this fantastic event,” Alton Amphitheater Board Chair Dan Herkert said. “The Air Force Band of Mid America also brought their full 60-piece orchestra and they were great.”

The Air Force Band of Mid America played from 8 to 9:30 p.m., just prior to the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Gates at the Alton Amphitheater area opened at 5 p.m. Pig On A Wing and Quick Bite provided some food options and DJ James Biko was on from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

