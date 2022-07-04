ALTON - A large crowd attended the annual Fireworks On The Mississippi Celebration in Alton on Sunday, July 3, and event organizers said they were “thrilled” at the turnout and the fireworks display.

“A special thanks to the volunteers, the Alton Park and Rec Staff, Alton Police and Fire Departments and Evntiv for all their hard work to put on this fantastic event,” Alton Amphitheater Board Chair Dan Herkert said. “The Air Force Band of Mid America also brought their full 60-piece orchestra and they were great.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Air Force Band of Mid America played from 8 to 9:30 p.m., just prior to the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Gates at the Alton Amphitheater area opened at 5 p.m. Pig On A Wing and Quick Bite provided some food options and DJ James Biko was on from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

More like this:

Summer Fun In Southwest Illinois Features Festivals, Events, and More
Mar 24, 2025
F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals Returns to Alton Riverfront July 18-20
4 days ago
Sierra Club Announces April Speakers Series With TreeHouse Wildlife Center
Today
Early Voting Opens Today in Madison County for Consolidated Election
Mar 17, 2025
Residents Invited To Engage With Local Candidates In Godfrey
Mar 19, 2025

 