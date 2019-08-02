WOOD RIVER - The historic building that had portions collapse on July 22 at 114 Whitelaw in Wood River appears headed for demolition after some additional large cracks were found Thursday.

Engineers were shoring up the building Thursday when additional cracks were discovered.

Wood River Fire Chief Brendan McKee said the area near the building is now closed off.

“We are afraid the building will fall totally,” he said. “They are waiting for an engineer to declare it inhabitable and then tear it down. They are waiting on paper work."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

