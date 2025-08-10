TROY — Downtown Troy was alive with music and energy on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, as the community gathered for the third First Friday of the season. “This event has done exactly what we had hoped—brought people to downtown Troy,” said Dawn Mushill, President/CEO of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce. “Our downtown businesses have been grateful for the new exposure.”

Fans of Lanny & Julie began lining up near the stage even before setup was complete. Throughout the evening, visitors enjoyed a variety of food trucks, vendors, and open doors from many local businesses eager to welcome the crowd. The Triad Hockey Club provided a safe crossing at Market and Main for those visiting the downtown businesses.

The season finale of First Friday will take place on Friday, September 5, at the corner of Main and Market in downtown Troy. The Dude Abides Duo will take the stage from 5–8 p.m., accompanied by food trucks and vendors. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the evening.

The First Friday in Troy series is made possible through Troy tourism funding, Jarvis Township, Ramert Insurance, the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, and the many sponsors and supporters who bring this event to life.

For more details, visit www.troymaryvillecoc.com or call 618-667-8769.

