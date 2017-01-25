Article continues after sponsor message

SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Lou Lang, D-Skokie, will outline economic reforms that improve the business climate while strengthening the middle class in the Democratic response to Gov. Bruce Rauner’s State of the State address Wednesday. The Democratic response will be issued shortly after the conclusion of the governor’s remarks at https://livestream.com/blueroomstream/events/6924573 and on the web at ilhousedems.com/response.

Contrary to the belief that the only way to create jobs is to reduce middle-class wages and strip away workplace protections, Democrats are presenting an agenda of economic reforms focused on raising up middle-class families, leveling the playing field for small and medium-sized employers, and investing in businesses that invest in Illinois.

