SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle and drive sober.

Greene County

Illinois 267 over Lick Creek, about 7 miles north of Greenfield; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Article continues after sponsor message

Macoupin County

Illinois 16 near Piasa; lane reductions continue.

Madison County

Illinois 111 over the Cahokia Diversion Canal near South Roxana; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 3 at 20th Street in Granite City; closed, detour posted.

St. Clair County

Eastbound I-70 ramp to eastbound I-64; closed.

Eastbound Illinois 15 ramp to Illinois 158 in Belleville; closed.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Follow us on Twitter at @IDOT_Illinois or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.