Lanes Reopening Where Possible For Labor Day Holiday Travel Non-emergency closures suspended, work zones still plentiful across the state . Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1. The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle and drive sober. District 8 Bond County I-70 west of Greenville; lane reductions continue. Madison County Illinois 111 at the I-270 interchange; closed, with periodic ramp closures.

Ramp from eastbound I-270 to southbound Illinois 111; closed.

Illinois 100 over Elsah Creek; lane reductions continue.

Southbound Illinois 111 just before I-55/270; lane reductions continue. Randolph County Illinois 4 at Illinois 150 west of Steeleville; closed, detour posted. St. Clair County Westbound I-64 over the Norfolk Southern railroad; lane reductions continue. District 1 City of Chicago Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90/94) reversible lanes are outbound only; lane reductions between Division Street and Pulaski Road continue.

Outbound Kennedy ramp to Augusta Boulevard/Milwaukee Avenue; closed.

North Avenue (Illinois 64) ramp to outbound Kennedy; closed.

Outbound Kennedy ramp to Armitage Avenue; closed.

Outbound Kennedy ramp to Kimball Avenue; closed.

Addison Street ramp to outbound Kennedy; closed.

Outbound Kennedy ramp to Pulaski Road/Irving Park Road (Illinois 19); closed.

Outbound Kennedy ramp to Diversey Avenue; closed.

Fullerton Avenue ramp to outbound Kennedy and the slip ramp portion to Western Avenue; closed.

Foster Avenue over the Kennedy; closed.

Westbound Foster Avenue ramp to outbound Kennedy; closed.

Eastbound Ohio Street feeder ramp between Orleans Street and the Kennedy; lane reductions continue.

Westbound Ontario Street feeder ramp between Orleans Street and the Kennedy; lane reductions continue.

Ashland Avenue over the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290); lane reductions continue.

Outbound Kennedy ramp to I-190 at O’Hare International Airport; shoulders closed.

Outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) at 55th Street; lane reductions and shoulder closures continue.

Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) between 67th and 71st Street; lane reductions continue. Cook County Michigan City Road over the Bishop Ford Freeway in Calumet City; closed, detour posted.

Franklin Avenue between Runge Street and Mannheim Road (U.S. 12/45) in Franklin Park; lane reductions continue.

Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) between Wesley Terrace and River Road in Schiller Park; lane reductions continue.

Shermer Road between Willow and Techny roads in Northbrook; lane reductions continue.

Westbound Bernard Drive between Arlington Heights and Lincoln Terrace in Buffalo Grove; closed.

Green Bay Road between McCormick Boulevard and Isabella Street in Evanston; lane reductions continue.

19th Avenue between Oak and Madison streets in Maywood; closed to through traffic, detour posted.

La Grange Road (U.S. 12/20/45) between Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and the Stevenson Expressway (I-55); lane reductions continue.

Outbound Stevenson ramp to southbound La Grange Road; closed, detour posted.

Inbound Stevenson ramp to northbound La Grange Road; closed, detour posted.

Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound I-290) between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

Old Chicago Road over Forked Creek in Wesley Township; closed, detour posted.

Cermak Road between 19th Street and Gardner Road in Broadview and Westchester; lane reductions continue.

Ashland Avenue/Wood Street between 127th Street in Calumet Park and 147th Street/Sibley Boulevard (Illinois 83) in Harvey; closed, detour posted.

127th Street (Illinois 83) over the Cal-Sag Channel in Crestwood; lane reductions continue.

55th Street between Wolf and Brainard roads in Western Springs, La Grange and Countryside; lane reductions continue.

Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) between Sprucewood Lane and Town Center Drive in Matteson; lane reductions continue.

123rd Street between La Grange Road and 86th Avenue in Palos Park; closed, detour posted.

Southwest Highway (Illinois 7) between 131st and 135th streets in Orland Park and Palos Park; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 53 between Kirchoff and Lake Cook roads in Rolling Meadows, Arlington Heights and Palatine; lane reductions continue. DuPage County Rohlwing Road (Illinois 53) over the Canadian National railroad south of Fullerton Avenue in Addison; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 53 over the East Branch DuPage River and Ginkgo Way at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle; lane reductions continue.

Roosevelt Road (Illinois 38) at Illinois 53 in Glen Ellyn; lane reductions on both roads continue. Kane County Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

U.S. 20 at State Street (Illinois 31) in Elgin; lane reductions on both roads continue.

McLean Boulevard between Stearns Road and Spring Street in South Elgin; closed, detour posted. Lake County Oak Spring Road over the Des Plaines River in Libertyville Township; closed, detour posted.

Sprucewood Lane and Lake Shore Drive in Lindenhurst; lane closures continue.

Deerpath Road between Oakwood and Western avenues in Lake Forest; closed, detour posted.

Northwest Highway (U.S. 14) between Hough Street (Illinois 59) and Valencia Avenue in Barrington; lane reductions continue. McHenry County Flat Iron Road over Mokeler Creek southwest of Harvard; closed, detour posted.

White Oaks Road over the West Branch Piscasaw Creek, just south of the Wisconsin border in Chemung Township; closed, detour posted.

Hunter Road over Beaver Creek, west of Harvard in Chemung Township; closed, detour posted.

Sands Road between Northwest Highway (U.S. 14) and Three Oaks Road in Crystal Lake; closed, detour posted.

Southbound Prospect Street between Telegraph Street (Illinois 176) and U.S. 20 in Marengo; closed, detour posted. Will County Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

Northwest Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

Northbound I-55 ramp to westbound I-80 in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

Southbound I-55 ramp to eastbound I-80; closed, detour posted.

Southbound I-55 from 1 mile south of I-80 to I-80; both shoulders closed.

Southbound I-55 at I-80; both shoulders closed.

I-80 between Ridge Road and Wheeler Avenue in Joliet; all shoulders closed.

Westbound I-80 ramp to southbound Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

Southbound Larkin Avenue ramp to eastbound I-80; closed, detour posted.

I-80 at Richards Street in Joliet; all ramps closed.

I-80 between Rowell Avenue in Joliet and Gougar Road in New Lenox; all shoulders closed.

Larkin Avenue between Meadow Avenue and McDonough Street in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

Midland Avenue at I-80 in Joliet; right shoulder closed.

West Frontage Road at I-80 in Shorewood; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Richards Street between Colburn Avenue and Fifth Street in Joliet; lane reductions and shoulder closures continue.

Briggs Street over I-80 in Joliet; lane reductions and shoulder closures continue.

La Grange Road (U.S. 45) between Colorado Avenue and La Porte Road in Frankfort; lane reductions continue.

Southbound Illinois 53 between Arsenal Road north of Wilmington and Hoff Road south of Elwood; lane reductions continue.

Northbound Broadway Street (Illinois 7/53) between Division Street and University Parkway in Lockport; lane reductions continue.

Westbound Illinois 7 at Broadway Street (Illinois 53) in Lockport; lane reductions continue.

Lockport Street (eastbound Illinois 126) over the DuPage River in Plainfield; closed, detour posted.

Ruby Street (Illinois 53) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted. District 2 Henry County I-80 between the Rock River and Cleveland Avenue; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 6 at Osco Road west of Geneseo; closed, detour posted. Jo Daviess County U.S. 20 at Barge Terminal Road near East Dubuque; lane reductions continue. Ogle County Richie Road over I-39 just south of Rochelle; closed. Stephenson County Illinois 73 over Indian Creek in Winslow; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Whiteside County I-88 between U.S. 30 (exit 44) and the U.S. 30 spur (exit 36) near Rock Falls; lane reductions continue. Winnebago County I-39/Harrison Avenue interchange just south of Rockford; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 2 over the Rock River near Rockton; lane reductions continue.

Springfield Avenue between Auburn and Kilburn avenues in Rockford; closed, detour posted.

Westbound U.S. 20 over the Business U.S. 20 exit ramp just west of Rockford; lane reductions continue. District 3 Bureau County I-80 between mileposts 35 and 45; lane reductions continue.

I-180 between mileposts 7 and 8; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 92 over Masters Creek just west of Van Orin; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 29 between Briarcliff Drive and Miners Road in Spring Valley; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 40 over the BNSF crossing in Buda; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 92 about a mile west of Illinois 40; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Kankakee County Illinois 1/17 over the Kankakee River at Momence; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 17 near Union Hill; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. La Salle County U.S. 34 through Earlville; closed, detour posted. Livingston County I-55 about a mile south of Odell; lane reductions continue. District 4 Fulton County Illinois 78/97 just north of U.S. 136 over the Spoon River and Lacy Ditch; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Henderson County Carman Road over Dugout Creek near Lomax; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 34 about 1 mile east of the Mississippi River; lane closures continue.

Illinois 94 about 5 miles north of the Illinois 164 junction; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 94 over North Henderson Creek about 3 miles west of Little York; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 67 at Roseville; lane reductions continue. Article continues after sponsor message Knox County Illinois 78 at the railroad viaduct just south of Yates City; closed.

I-74 over the Spoon River; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 180 about 3 miles north of Williamsfield; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Mercer County U.S. 67 over Toms Creek west of Alexis; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 67 over North Henderson Creek about 7 miles of Viola; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Peoria County Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Westbound U.S. 150 across the McClugage Bridge; lane reductions continue.

Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

I-74/474/Illinois 6 interchange; lane reductions continue.

I-74 near Brimfield; lane reductions continStark County

Illinois 17/91 over the Spoon River west of Wyoming; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Tazewell County Allentown Road, Feather Road and Armington Road over I-155; closed.

Illinois 122 over I-155; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. District 5 Champaign County Eastbound I-74 ramp to northbound I-57 in Champaign; closed, detour posted.

Westbound I-74 at Cunningham Avenue (U.S. 45) in Urbana; lane reductions continue.

I-72 from the I-57 interchange in Champaign to 4 miles west; lane reductions continue. Douglas County I-57 from Tuscola (exit 212) to just south of Arcola; lane reductions continue. McLean County U.S. 24 about 2 miles west of Chenoa; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

I-74 between mileposts 119 and 125; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-74 ramp to northbound I-55 (exit 163); closed. Vermilion County I-74 between G Street (exit 214) in Tilton and the Indiana state line; lane reductions continue.

Bowman Street ramp from westbound I-74 in Danville; closed.

Illinois 49 about 2 miles south of U.S. 136; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 136 about 2 miles east of Illinois 49; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. District 6 Cass County U.S. 67 over the Illinois River at Beardstown; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Christian County Illinois 29 just southeast of Millersville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 51 at Leafland Street in Assumption; lane reductions continue Morgan County U.S. 67 from the Cass County line to Harts Gravel Road; lane reductions continue. Pike County Illinois 104 from the Illinois 107 junction about 12 miles west to 2873rd Lane in Adams County; lane reductions continue. District 7 Coles County County Road 900 N over Riley Creek west of Charleston; closed. Cumberland County I-70 over Cottonwood Creek 6 miles east of the Effingham County line; lane reductions continue. Lawrence County U.S. 50 just east of Sumner; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Macon County I-72 over U.S. 51 west of Decatur; lane reductions continue. Moultrie County Caldwell Road over three streams between U.S. 36 and Illinois 121; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Richland County Illinois 130 about 3 miles north of Olney; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. District 9 Jefferson County I-64 between U.S. 51 and I-57; lane reductions continue. Johnson County I-24 at milepost 10; lane reductions continue. Massac County I-24 over the Ohio River; lane reductions continue. Perry County Illinois 127 about 5 miles north of Pinckneyville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Union County U.S. 51 north of Anna; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. White County I-64 east of Grayville; lane reductions continue. Williamson County Southbound I-57 between mileposts 43 and 32; lane reductions continue. Over the next six years , IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Six of Rebuild Illinois include almost $20.8 billion of improvements statewide on 7,897 miles of highway, 815 bridges and 1,181 additional safety improvements. For more information on IDOT projects, click here or view area construction details on the traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending