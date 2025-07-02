Lanes Reopening Where Possible For Independence Day Holiday Travel Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Independence Day holiday to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Thursday, July 3, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 6, 2025. The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle and drive sober. District 1 City of Chicago Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90/94) reversible lanes; outbound only, lane reductions continue.

Foster Avenue over the Kennedy; closed. Westbound Foster Avenue ramp to outbound Kennedy; closed.

Eastbound Ohio Street feeder ramp between Orleans Street and the Kennedy; lane reductions continue.

Westbound Ontario Street feeder ramp between Orleans Street and the Kennedy; lane reductions continue.

Addison Street over the Kennedy; lane reductions continue.

Edens Expressway (I-94) between Peterson Avenue and Lake Cook Road; shoulders closed.

Ashland Avenue over the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290); lane reductions continue.

Outbound Kennedy ramp to I-190 at O’Hare International Airport; shoulders closed.

Outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) at 55th Street; lane reductions and shoulder closures continue.

Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) between 67th and 71st Street; lane reductions continue Cook County Oakton Avenue over the Des Plaines River in Des Plaines; lane reductions continue.

Franklin Avenue between Runge Street and Mannheim Road (U.S. 12/45) in Franklin Park; lane reductions continue.

La Grange Road (U.S. 12/20/45) between 87th Street and the Stevenson Expressway (I-55) in Lyons Township; lane reductions continue. Outbound Stevenson ramp to southbound La Grange Road; closed, detour posted. Inbound Stevenson ramp to northbound La Grange Road; closed, detour posted.

Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound I-290) between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

Old Chicago Road over Forked Creek in Wesley Township; closed, detour posted.

Southbound Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) between the Cal-Seg Channel and Midlothian Turnpike in Crestwood; right turn lane closed.

Cermak Road between 19th Street and Gardner Road in Broadview and Westchester; lane reductions continue.

Ashland Avenue/Wood Street between 127th Street in Calumet Park and 147th Street/Sibley Boulevard (Illinois 83) in Harvey; closed, detour posted.

127th Street (Illinois 83) over the Cal-Sag Channel in Crestwood; lane reductions continue.

55th Street between Wolf and Brainard roads in Western Springs, La Grange and Countryside; lane reductions continue.

Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) between Sprucewood Lane and Town Center Drive in Matteson; lane reductions continue.

123rd Street between La Grange Road and 86th Avenue in Palos Park; closed, detour posted.

131st Street at Southwest Highway (Illinois 7) in Orland Park; closed, detour posted. DuPage County Rohlwing Road (Illinois 53) over the Canadian National Railroad south of Fullerton Avenue; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 53 over the East Branch DuPage River and Ginkgo Way at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle; lane reductions continue.

Roosevelt Road (Illinois 38) at Illinois 53 in Glen Ellyn; lane reductions on both roads continue. Kane County Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

U.S. 20 at State Street (Illinois 31) in Elgin; lane reductions on both roads continue.

McLean Boulevard between Stearns Road and Spring Street in South Elgin; closed, detour posted.

Fifth Avenue (Illinois 25) just north of Main Street (Illinois 64) in St. Charles; lane width reductions continue. Lake County Oak Spring Road over the Des Plaines River in Libertyville Township; closed, detour posted.

Sprucewood Lane and Lake Shore Drive in Lindenhurst; lane closures continue.

Hazel Avenue between Page Avenue and Waukegan Road (Illinois 43) in Deerfield; closed, detour posted.

Deerpath Road between Oakwood and Western avenues in Lake Forest; closed, detour posted. McHenry County Millstream Road between River Road and Illinois 176 in Seneca Township; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 47 at Raycraft Road north of Woodstock; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Raycraft Road; closed.

Flat Iron Road over Mokeler Creek southwest of Harvard; closed, detour posted.

White Oaks Road over the West Branch Piscasaw Creek, just south of the Wisconsin border in Chemung Township; closed, detour posted.

Hunter Road over Beaver Creek, west of Harvard in Chemung Township; closed, detour posted. Will County Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

Northwest Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

Northbound I-55 ramp to westbound I-80 in Shorewood; closed, detour posted. Southbound I-55 ramp to eastbound I-80; closed, detour posted.

Southbound I-55 from 1 mile south of I-80 to I-80; both shoulders closed.

I-80 between Ridge Road and Wheeler Avenue in Joliet; all shoulders closed.

I-80 ramps to southbound Larkin Avenue in Joliet; closed, detour posted. Southbound Larkin Avenue ramp to eastbound I-80; closed, detour posted.

I-80 at Richards Street in Joliet; all ramps closed.

I-80 between Rowell Avenue in Joliet and Gougar Road in New Lenox; all shoulders closed.

Larkin Avenue between Meadow Avenue and McDonough Street in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

Ingolsby Road between Shepley and Mound roads in Minooka; closed, detour posted.

Midland Avenue at I-80 in Joliet; right shoulder closed.

West Frontage Road at I-80 in Shorewood; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Richards Street between Colburn Avenue and Fifth Street in Joliet; lane reductions and shoulder closures continue. I-80 ramps at Richards Street; closed.

Briggs Street over I-80 in Joliet; lane reductions and shoulder closures continue.

La Grange Road (U.S. 45) between Colorado Avenue and La Porte Road in Frankfort; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 394 at Burville Road in Crete Township; lane reductions continue.

Maple Road (U.S. 6) between Abe Street and Ridgewood Avenue in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

Southbound Illinois 53 between Arsenal Road north of Wilmington and Hoff Road south of Elwood; lane reductions continue.

Northbound Broadway Street (Illinois 7/53) between Division Street and Renwick Road in Lockport; lane reductions continue.

Jefferson Street Bridge (U.S. 30) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted. District 2 Henry County I-80 between the Rock River and Cleveland Avenue; lane reductions continue. Jo Daviess County U.S. 20 at Barge Terminal Road near East Dubuque; lane reductions continue. Lee County Illinois 26 over the Union Pacific railroad in Dixon; lane reductions continue. Whiteside County Lincoln Road (U.S. 30 spur) over Elkhorn Creek west of Como; lane reductions continue.

I-88 between U.S. 30 (exit 44) and the U.S. 30 spur (exit 36); lane reductions continue. Winnebago County I-39/Harrison Avenue interchange just south of Rockford; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 2 over the Rock River near Rockton; lane reductions continue.

Springfield Avenue between Auburn and Kilburn avenues in Rockford; closed, detour posted. District 3 Bureau County I-80 between mileposts 35 and 45; lane reductions continue.

I-180 between mileposts 7 and 8; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 92 over Masters Creek just west of Van Orin; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 29 between Briarcliff Drive and Miners Road in Spring Valley; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Iroquois County Illinois 1 near Papineau; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Kankakee County Illinois 1/17 at Momence; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 17 near Union Hill; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. La Salle County U.S. 34 through Earlville; closed, detour posted.

Northbound I-39 over the Illinois River at La Salle; lane reductions continue. Livingston County Northbound I-55 about 2 miles south of Dwight; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 116 east of Flanagan; lane reductions continue. District 4 Fulton County Illinois 78/97 just north of U.S. 136; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Henderson County Carman Road over Dugout Creek near Lomax; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 34 about 1 mile east of the Mississippi River; lane closures continue.

Illinois 94 just south of County Highway 9, about 3 miles north of La Harpe; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 94 over North Henderson Creek about 3 miles west of Little York; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 67 at Roseville; lane reductions continue. Knox County Illinois 78 at the railroad viaduct just south of Yates City; closed.

I-74 over the Spoon River; lane reductions continue. Mercer County U.S. 67 over Pope Creek 3 miles south of Viola; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 67 over North Henderson Creek about 7 miles of Viola; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Peoria County Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

I-74/474/Illinois 6 interchange; lane reductions continue.

I-74 near Brimfield; lane reductions continue. Stark County Illinois 17/91 over the Spoon River west of Wyoming; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Tazewell County Allentown Road, Feather Road and Armington Road over I-155; closed.

Illinois 122 over I-155; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. District 5 Article continues after sponsor message Champaign County Westbound I-74 ramp to southbound I-57 in Champaign; closed, detour posted.

I-72 from the I-57 interchange in Champaign to 4 miles west; lane reductions continue. Douglas County I-57 from U.S. 36 in Tuscola (exit 212) to 10 miles south; lane reductions continue. McLean County U.S. 24 2 miles east of Chenoa; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

I-74 between mileposts 119 and 125; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-74 ramp at I-55 (exit 163); closed. Vermilion County I-74 between U.S. 150/Illinois 1 and the Indiana state line; lane reductions continue.

I-74 between G Street and U.S. 150/Illinois 1 in Tilton; lane reductions continue.

Oakwood Road over Salt Fork Creek south of Oakwood; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. District 6 Cass County U.S. 67 over the Illinois River at Beardstown; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Christian County Illinois 29 just southeast of Millersville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 51 at Leafland Street in Assumption; lane reductions continue Hancock County U.S. 136 at the Mississippi River in Hamilton; lane reductions continue. Menard County Illinois 97 south of Petersburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Pike County Illinois 96 over Kiser Creek just south of New Canton; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Sangamon County I-72 at Farmingdale Road just west of Springfield; lane reductions continue.

Fifth Street (southbound Business I-55) between South Grand Avenue and Ash Street in Springfield; lane reductions continue.

Dirksen Parkway (Illinois 29) between Northfield Drive and Peoria Road in Springfield; lane reductions continue. District 7 Clark County U.S. 40 near Martinsville; closed, detour posted. Clay County U.S. 50 at the Marion County line; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Cumberland County I-70 over Cottonwood Creek 6 miles east of the Effingham County line; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 121 over the Embarras River near Greenup; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Effingham County Henrietta Avenue (U.S. 40) between Jefferson and Fayette avenues in Effingham; lane reductions continue. Jasper County Illinois 33 about a mile north of Newton; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Lawrence County U.S. 50 about 2 miles east of the airport interchange; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 50 just east of Sumner; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 1 just north of Birds Road; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Macon County I-72 over U.S. 51 west of Decatur; lane reductions continue. District 8 Bond County I-70 west of Greenville; lane reductions continue. Clinton County Illinois 127 just north of Illinois 161; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 161 at I-64; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 161 at Wesclin Road about 2 miles south of Trenton; closed. Madison County Illinois 111 at the I-270 interchange; closed, with periodic ramp closures. I-270 at Illinois 111; lane reductions continue.

Westbound College Avenue (Illinois 111/140) at Fosterburg Road in Alton; lane reductions continue. District 9 Gallatin County Illinois 1 about 2 miles south of Illinois 13; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Hamilton County Randolph Street (Illinois 14) at between Pearl and Virginia streets in McLeansboro; closed, detour posted. Jefferson County I-64 between U.S. 51 and I-57; lane reductions continue. Johnson County I-24 at milepost 10; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 45 about 1 mile south of New Burnside; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Massac County I-24 over the Ohio River; lane reductions continue. Perry County Illinois 127 about 5 miles north of Pinckneyville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. White County I-64 east of Grayville; lane reductions continue. Williamson County I-24 at milepost 2; lane reductions continue.

Southbound I-57 between mileposts 32 and 43; lane reductions continue. Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation ? Accomplishments through March 31 of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $14.8 billion of improvements statewide on 6,078 miles of highways, 629 bridges and 895 additional safety improvements. For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Follow us on Twitter at @IDOT_Illinois or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending