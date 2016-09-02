SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that lanes will be reopened, where possible, throughout the state for the Labor Day weekend in an effort to expedite travel during the holiday period.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Non-emergency road work will be suspended from 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2 until 12:01 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6. Road work will resume on Tuesday.

Please stay alert, as lane closures will remain in place in some areas during the holiday weekend. Work zone speed limits remain in effect, where posted.

Here is a list of lane closures for the weekend: CLICK HERE FOR PDF OF LANE CLOSURES

More like this:

Nov 13, 2024 - St. Clair County: Lane Closure Eastbound I-64 - 15th Street to Illinois Route 111

Oct 22, 2024 - Lane Closures Announced On Foley Drive in St. Clair County  

Oct 28, 2024 - St. Clair County: Lane Closure Northbound I-255 Exit 9 (Dupo) to Exit 10 (Cahokia Heights)

Oct 25, 2024 - St. Clair County: Illinois 159 Lane Closures Begin Oct. 29

Nov 13, 2024 - IDOT Announces Lane Closures on US 67 for Bridge Repairs

 