SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that lanes will be reopened, where possible, throughout the state for the Labor Day weekend in an effort to expedite travel during the holiday period.

Non-emergency road work will be suspended from 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2 until 12:01 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6. Road work will resume on Tuesday.

Please stay alert, as lane closures will remain in place in some areas during the holiday weekend. Work zone speed limits remain in effect, where posted.

Here is a list of lane closures for the weekend: CLICK HERE FOR PDF OF LANE CLOSURES

