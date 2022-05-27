Lanes Opening Where Possible For Memorial Day Travel Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Memorial Day weekend to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, May 27, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 30. The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle up and drive sober. District 1 City of Chicago Northbound Pulaski Road between 76th and 77th streets; lane reductions continue.

Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) between 67th and 71st streets; lane reductions continue.

Inbound Bishop Ford Freeway (westbound Interstate 94) ramp to westbound 130th Street; closed, detour posted. 130th Street over Bishop Ford; lane reductions continue. Doty Avenue at 130th Street; closed, detour posted.

The following ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed: Outbound Ida B. Wells Drive to outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (eastbound Interstate 90/94); detour posted. Outbound Kennedy Expressway (westbound Interstate 90/94) from Adams Street. Outbound Kennedy from Jackson Street. Outbound Kennedy to Randolph Street. Inbound Dan Ryan from Taylor Street; detour posted. Inbound Kennedy to Adams Street. Inbound Kennedy to Jackson Street. Inbound Kennedy from Madison Street. Jackson Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted. Adams Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted. Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound Interstate 290); lane reductions continue. Inbound Ida B. Wells Drive; lane reductions continue.

Cook County McHenry Road (Illinois 83) at Lake-Cook Road in Buffalo Grove; lane reductions continue.

183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue on both roads.

Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First (Illinois 171) and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.

Inbound Eisenhower between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

Central Road over Des Plaines River in Glenview; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Central Street over the North Shore Canal in Evanston; lane reductions continue.

Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) between Plum Grove Road and Illinois 53 in Schaumburg; lane reductions continue.

Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) at Bartlett Road in Streamwood; lane reductions continue.

Roy Avenue over Addison Creek in Northlake; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 394 between Sauk Trail and Lincoln Highway (U.S. 30) in Sauk Village; lane reductions continue.

Ninth Avenue over the Eisenhower in Maywood; lane reductions continue.

Northbound 25th Avenue over the Eisenhower in Broadview; lane reductions continue.

Ballard Road and Greenwood Avenue in Niles; lane reductions on both roads continue.

First Avenue over the Eisenhower in Maywood; lane reductions continue.

Brookfield Avenue over Salt Creek in Brookfield; closed.

Cermak Road between 19th Street and Gardner Road in Broadview and Westchester; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 57 over Interstate 80 in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue. DuPage County 55th Street from Dunham Road to Clarendon Hills Road in Downers Grove, Westmont and Clarendon Hills; closed, detour posted.

North Avenue (Illinois 64) over Interstate 355; lane reductions continue.

Neltnor Boulevard (Illinois 59) between Forest and Glen Avenues in West Chicago; lane reductions continue.

Lemont Road over Interstate 55 in Darien; lane reductions continue. Kane County Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

State Street at Oak Knoll Drive (Illinois 72) in Hampshire; closed, detour posted. Lake County Central Avenue just west of Lake Michigan in Highland Park; closed, detour posted. McHenry County Illinois 47 over the Kishwaukee River in Lakewood; lane reductions continue.

Main Street between Illinois 62 and Cary Road in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.

South Street/Lake Avenue/Madison Street intersection in Woodstock; closed, detour posted.

Northbound Main Street between Prairie Street and Terra Cotta Avenue (Illinois 176) in Crystal Lake; closed, detour posted.

Southbound Main Street; lane reductions continue. Will County Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

Weber Road between 135th Street and Normantown Road in Romeoville; lane reductions continue.

Jackson Street over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

Western Avenue over the Cal-Sag Channel; lane reductions continue.

I-55 over the Kankakee River; lane reductions continue.

I-57 between Steger Road in University Park and Vollman Road in Matteson; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 7 between Illinois 53 and Old Ninth Street in Lockport; lane-width reductions continue. District 2 Jo Daviess County Illinois 78 over the Plum River; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Lee County Illinois 251, 6 miles south of U.S. 30; closed, detour posted. Ogle County Illinois 251 south of Illinois 72 near Davis Junction; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 64 over Interstate 39; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 64 3 miles west of Mount Morris; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Washington Street (Illinois 64) over the Rock River at Oregon; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 72 over Black Rock Creek 2 miles west of Stillman Valley; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 72 over Kilbuck Creek 2 miles east of Davis Junction; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Rock Island County Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue. Stephenson County Illinois 26 over Cedar Creek 3 miles north of Freeport; closed, detour posted.

Westbound U.S. 20 over Sumner Creek west of Pecatonica; lane closures continue. Whiteside County U.S. 30 near Agnew; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 30, 6 miles west of Morrison; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Avenue G over the Rock River at Rock Falls/Sterling; closed, detour posted. Winnebago County U.S. 20 between Falconer and Simpson roads west of Rockford; lane reductions continue.

State Street (Business U.S. 20) between Day and Independence avenues in Rockford; closed, detour posted. District 3 Bureau County I-80 over Maple Grove Creek west of Princeton; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 92 over the Hennepin Canal; closed.

Interstate 180 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue. Iroquois County I-57 between Onarga and Buckley; lane reductions continue. La Salle County I-80 at Illinois 251 south of Oglesby; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 34 over I-39 east of Mendota; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 178 over the Vermilion River; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Matthiessen Park Dells access road; closed. Kankakee County U.S. 45/52 near 7000N Road north of Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Armour Road over the Canadian National railroad in Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue.

Grinnell Road under I-57 in Kankakee; closed.

I-57 over the Kankakee River; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 17 east of Herscher Road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Kendall County U.S. 52 about 8 miles east of Illinois 47; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. District 4 Knox County Interstate 74 over Main Street in Galesburg; lane reductions continue. Marshall County I-39 between Minonk and Wenona; lane reductions continue. Mercer County Illinois 94 north of Aledo; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Peoria County Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

I-474 between I-74 and Airport Road; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-474 ramp from Maxwell Road; closed.

Illinois 8 between Kickapoo-Edwards Road and Eden Road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Maher Road over I-74 at Brimfield; closed.

Eastbound U.S. 24 in Mapleton; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-474 ramp to westbound I-74; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-74 ramp to eastbound I-474; closed. Tazewell County Pinecrest Drive over I-74 in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Eastbound Illinois 9 over the Illinois River in Pekin; lane reductions continue.

I-74 between Morton and Goodfield; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 9 in Tremont; lane reductions continue.

Northbound Illinois 29 between Creve Coeur and East Peoria; lane reductions continue. Warren County U.S. 34 east of Monmouth; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 94/135 north of Little York; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Woodford County U.S. 150 between Congerville and Carlock; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

I-39 between Minonk and Wenona; lane reductions continue. District 5 Champaign County I-57 at I-74; lane reductions continue.

I-74 between Neil Street and Lincoln Avenue in Champaign-Urbana; lane reductions continue.

I-74 between mileposts 192 and 194 near St. Joseph; lane reductions continue. Article continues after sponsor message McLean County I-39 over the Mackinaw River near the Woodford County line; lane reductions continue.

I-55 at the Funks Grove rest area; lane reductions continue.

I-55 between Lexington and Chenoa; lane reductions continue. Vermilion County I-74 over the Salt Fork River west of Danville; lane reductions continue. District 6 Adams County Quincy Memorial Bridge (eastbound U.S. 24); closed.

U.S. 24 over Homan Creek north of Quincy; closed. Cass County U.S. 67 south of Beardstown; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Montgomery County I-55 between Litchfield and Illinois 108; lane reductions continue. Morgan County Illinois 111 south of Waverly; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Pike County Illinois 96 south of Atlas; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Sangamon County Interstate 72 just west of Springfield; lane reductions continue. Scott County Westbound I-72 ramps at Bluffs interchange (exit 46); closed.

Illinois 100 at Bluffs; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. District 7 Crawford County Illinois 1 just north of Illinois 33; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 1 about 3 miles north of Illinois 33; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 1 about a mile north of the Lawrence County line; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Cumberland County U.S. 40 about a mile east of Woodbury; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 121 about a mile east of Montrose Road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Fayette County Westbound Interstate 70 about 2 miles west of Brownstown; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 51 about 3 miles south of Vandalia; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Lawrence County U.S. 50 about a mile northwest of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 1, 5 miles south of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Macon County I-72 from the Piatt County line west to Cemetery Road; lane reductions continue.

Wyckles Road over I-72, 2 miles north of Harristown; closed. Moultrie County Illinois 128 about 4 miles south of Dalton City; closed, detour posted. Wayne County Interstate 64 east of Illinois 242; lane reductions continue. District 8 Bond County Illinois 127 over Little Beaver Creek 4 miles south of I-70; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. St. Clair County Illinois 15 between Illinois 157 and Illinois 158 near Belleville; lane reductions continue. District 9 Franklin County Illinois 149 about 2 miles east of Ziegler; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Jackson County Illinois 127 just north of Murphysboro; lane reductions continue. Jefferson County I-57 at the Dix interchange (exit 103); lane reductions continue. Johnson County Interstate 24 between mileposts 14 and 22; lane reductions continue.

Vine Street (Illinois 146) just east of First Street (U.S. 45) in Vienna; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Massac County I-24 in multiple locations; lane reductions continue: Eastbound from mileposts 26-30 and 32-34. Westbound from mileposts 34-32 and 30-26.

Saline County Illinois 13 at Carrier Mills Road west of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 34/145 just south of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Union County Illinois 127 over Mill Creek south of Jonesboro; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Williamson County Illinois 148 over Crab Orchard Lake; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment. Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements. For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Follow us on Twitter at @IDOT_Illinois or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending