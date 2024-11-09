HOFFMAN ESTATES - Madj Hamad scored a brilliant goal just eight minutes into the match, but Chicago Lane Tech scored two quick goals shortly after that, and held the lead the rest of the way as the Champions edged the Tigers 3-2 in the second semifinal of the IHSA Class 3A boys soccer state finals Friday night at Hoffman Estates High School.

Lane made the lead 3-1 before Ben Leardi converted a goal from the penalty spot later on, but Edwardsville could never get an equalizer to force extra time, despite many good opportunities, as the Champions' defense clamped down on the Tigers the rest of the way.

"We finished a great goal to take the lead," said Edwardsville head coach Mark Heiderscheid. "The game was back and forth at that point, but we made a mistake, and it led to a goal. Unfortunately, that gave them energy, and they are a really good team. So, they responded with a second.

"We came out strong in the second half, but Lane struck another great shot to make it 3-1. Our players kept pushing, and we were creating a number of chances, When we made it 3-2, I really thought we could tie it up, but we didn't convert a third goal. Lane has a great team and a great coach, and they have an excellent opportunity to win a state championship."

Although the Tigers came up short, Heiderscheid is very proud of the team's efforts, and be ready for the third-place game Saturday against Hinsdale Central, who lost the first semifinal to Arlington Heights Hersey 1-0.

"Of course, losing the semifinal is such a blow to our whole team," Heiderscheid said. "But we will try our best to recover in the short turnaround to compete in the third-place game."

The Tigers took the lead in the eighth minute on a free kick from distance directly in front of goal, as Hamad hit the ball with precision just inside the far post to give Edwardsville a 1-0 lead. The Champions drew level when William Huge was all alone at the post to knock home a shot the deflection off the other post and in the 11th minute to bring Lane Tech to 1-1. Lane then took the lead five minutes later, in the 16th, when Benicio Lacerdo found the back of the net off a scramble to score and give the Champions a 2-1 lead. Both teams played well to find another goal, but couldn't, as Lane went into the interval leading 2-1.

Grayson Tinter hit on a brilliant spinning shot in the 51st minute to extend the Lane Tech lead to 3-1, but in the 55th minute, an Edwardsville player was brought down inside the side of the box, resulting in a penalty. Leardi quickly converted the spot kick to cut the Champions' lead to 3-2, and the Tigers went to work to find an equalizer. It never came, as the Lane defense clamped down the rest of the way, despite some very good chances, particularly late in the match, as Lane took the win and advanced to the final.

The Champions are now 18-2-4, and play Hersey in the final Saturday night at 6:30 p.m., while the Tigers go to 15-9-1, and play against Hinsdale Central in the third and fourth place match Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.

