GODFREY - Water service has been fully restored to all customers following a significant repair to a water main that occurred in the evening hours. The restoration was completed at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 5, 2024, according to a statement from Illinois American Water.

Illinois American Water said the repair of the water main has led to lane restrictions on the affected roadway, with one northbound lane and one southbound lane now reopened for local traffic.

However, officials have indicated that these lane restrictions will remain in place for at least the next two weeks as pavement restoration is scheduled.

In the meantime, 46 customers remain under a boil water order. These customers were notified directly by Illinois American Water.

Terry Mackin, of Illinois American Water's Communications & External Affairs, provided information regarding the situation.

