MADISON COUNTY - I-270 from IL 3 to just east of I-55/70/270 interchange will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction, beginning on Friday, July 10, 2020, weather permitting. These lane closures will occur Friday evenings at 7 PM through Monday mornings at 6 AM and each weeknight between 6 PM to 6 AM. All lanes will be open Monday through Friday between 6AM and 6 PM. This work is necessary to place a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by mid-September 2020.(JA)

IL 111 between Edwardsville Rd. and Wesley Dr. will be intermittently restricted beginning on Monday, August 10, 2020, weather permitting. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by mid-September 2020.

IL 111 at Engineer Road in Pontoon Beach will encounter lane restrictions northbound and southbound beginning on Monday, April 6, 2020. This work is necessary to construct a turn lane, traffic signal, and intersection improvements and is expected to be completed by September 15, 2020.

IL 140 between Terra Dr. and Annex St. will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, July 27, 2020, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by mid-September 2020.(JA)

IL 160 between IL 140 and Grantfork will encounter intermittent lane closures beginning on Monday, June 22, 2020, weather permitting. This work is necessary to place a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by September 2020.

CALHOUN & JERSEY COUNTIES

Work will begin on the Brussels Ferry ramps beginning on Monday, August 3, 2020, weather permitting. Beginning stages of work should have little interference with motoring public. However, on Monday, August 24, 2020 a COMPLETE closure of the ferry crossing will begin and last through Friday, September 4, 2020. After complete closure is finished, construction will continue but traffic should be minimally affected. This work is needed to construct new loading ramps and is expected to be complete by the end of November 2020.(JDA)

GREENE COUNTY - IL 267 at Apple Creek, approximately 9 miles north of Greenfield, will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work in necessary to construct a new bridge deck and is expected to be completed by November 2020.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY - I-255 northbound and southbound will have a complete closure from south of I-64 to north of IL 15 beginning at 12 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 to rebuild the interstate. While Interstates 55/70 and 64 will be the marked detour, depending on direction of travel, the following alternate routes should be considered: IL-3, IL-15, IL-157, IL-158, IL-159 and IL-161. Work on the second phase of this project is expected to be completed by early November 2020.

IL 13/15 between Roger's Street in Freeburg and the Kaskaskia River Bridge in St. Clair County will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, January 13, 2020, weather permitting, to make pavement repairs. Work will take place between 7 AM to 6 PM and traffic will be maintained in both directions using flaggers. Work is expected to be completed by late Summer 2020.

Martin Luther King Bridged closed to perform extensive repairs to the ramps and roadways leading up to the bridge. Work is expected to be completed by late Summer 2020.

List of daily lane closures, weather permitting:

MONDAY, AUGUST 10, 2020

No lane restrictions to report.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11,2020

No lane restrictions to report.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2020 - Old Alton Edwardsville Road from 0.3 miles east of Wanda Road to Cahokia Creek Road in Madison County will have both lanes intermittently restricted during daytime hours only on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.

