Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures:

BOND COUNTY

• IL 127 from north of IL 140 to the Montgomery County Line in Bond County will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, February 17, 2020, weather permitting, to complete pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing. Work will take place daily between 7 AM and 7 PM and is expected to be completed by early July 2020. (PAG)

CALHOUN COUNTY

• IL 96 in Kampsville just west of IL 100, will be restricted to one lane beginning, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, weather permitting, to perform bridge repairs. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals and work is expected to be completed by Spring 2020. (JA)

MADISON/ST. CLAIR COUNTIES

• I-255 northbound and southbound will have a complete closure from I-55/70 to I-64 beginning at 12 AM on Saturday, February 1 to rebuild the interstate. While Interstates 55/70 and 64 will be the marked detour, depending on direction of travel, the following alternate routes should be considered: IL-3, IL-15, IL-157, IL-158, IL-159 and IL-161. Work on the first phase of this project is expected to be completed by late June 2020.

MARION COUNTY

• US 50 from Lacket Street in Salem East to Metcalf Rd. will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Tuesday, September 3, 2019, weather permitting. Work will take place daily between the hours of 7 AM & 7 PM to complete pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by early June 2020. (PAG)

MONROE COUNTY

• IL 3 from Gilmore Lake Rd to Halifax Dr will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, September 30, 2019, weather permitting. All NB lanes will remain open between 6 AM - 9 AM and all SB lanes will remain open between 3 PM - 6 PM. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by late November 2019. Additional guardrail work will be completed by Spring 2020. (JGG)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

• IL 13/15 between Roger's Street in Freeburg and the Kaskaskia River Bridge in St. Clair County will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, January 13, 2020, weather permitting, to make pavement repairs. Work will take place between 7 AM to 6 PM and traffic will be maintained in both directions using flaggers. Work is expected to be completed by late Summer 2020. (JGG)

• IL 15 intersection with Pocket Road just west of I-255 will be restricted daily beginning Monday, October 28, 2019, weather permitting, to make intersection improvements and place new traffic signals. All westbound lanes will remain open between 6 AM and 8 AM and all eastbound lanes will remain open between 3 PM and 6 PM. Work is expected to be completed by Spring 2020. (JGG)

• Martin Luther King Bridged closed to perform extensive repairs to the ramps and roadways leading up to the bridge. Work is expected to be completed by late Summer 2020. (JGG)



