MADISON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that lane closures will be encountered on southbound Illinois 3 from Bissel Avenue in Madison to 4th Street in Venice to make pavement repairs.

One lane in each direction will remain open to traffic. This work will begin on Wednesday, July 19, and should be completed by Friday, July 21, 2017, weather permitting.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes, obey all traffic control signage and allow extra time when traveling in the area.

The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons from East St Louis, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

More like this:

Lane Closures On I-64 In St. Clair County Begin July 18, 2025  
Yesterday
Lanes Reopening Where Possible For Independence Day Holiday Travel
Jul 2, 2025
Lane Closures On Eastbound I-64 In St. Clair County Are Announced
Jul 5, 2025
Illinois 4 Closure Near Illinois 150 Postponed
Jun 25, 2025
Edwardsville Police Join Statewide Effort Against Impaired Driving
6 days ago

 