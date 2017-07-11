MADISON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that lane closures will be encountered on southbound Illinois 3 from Bissel Avenue in Madison to 4th Street in Venice to make pavement repairs.

One lane in each direction will remain open to traffic. This work will begin on Wednesday, July 19, and should be completed by Friday, July 21, 2017, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes, obey all traffic control signage and allow extra time when traveling in the area.

The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons from East St Louis, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

