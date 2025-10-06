O’FALLON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that intermittent lane closures on eastbound and westbound Interstate 64 between West Highway 50 (exit 14) and Illinois 158 (exit 19) will begin, weather permitting, Friday, Oct. 10, for road construction. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the duration of the project.

To minimize the impact on commuters, lane closures will be scheduled to avoid peak travel times.

Eastbound I-64: All lanes will be open from 6 to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Westbound I-64: All lanes will be open from 6 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

The daily lane closures are expected to continue through mid-December 2025.

This work is part of advance preparations for a $72.45 million project that includes widening, resurfacing, interchange improvements and drainage system upgrades along a 3-mile stretch of I-64 from west of Green Mount Road to 1.1 miles west of Illinois 158 in St. Clair County. Major construction is anticipated to begin this winter. Advance notice will be provided as traffic impacts and construction details are confirmed.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Six of Rebuild Illinois include almost $20.8 billion of improvements statewide on 7,897 miles of highway, 815 bridges and 1,181 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

