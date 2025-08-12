GODFREY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced intermittent lane closures on West Delmar Avenue from State Street in Alton to Illinois 3 in Godfrey will begin, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. Flaggers will maintain two-way traffic. This work is needed for pavement rehabilitation and is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this work. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.