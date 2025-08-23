SUMMERFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lane closures on Summerfield Road between Old U.S. Highway 50 and West Casad Street in St. Clair County are scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 25, weather permitting. Flaggers will maintain two-way traffic during the work.

The lane closures are necessary for pavement rehabilitation operations and are expected to be completed by early September.

