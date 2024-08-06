BELLEVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane restrictions will be encountered at the intersection of Illinois Route 161 and South Green Mount Road. Beginning Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 6 a.m. through Friday, August 10, 2024, the right lane of EB IL 161, the WB IL 161 left turn lane, and SB South Green Mount Road between IL 161 and Weatherstone Drive will be CLOSED. Access to IL 161 will remain available from both North Green Mount Road and South Green Mount Road. All lanes and access will be restored by 7:30 p.m. daily.These restrictions are required to safely to perform much needed pavement repair work to the southern half of the intersection. Electronic signage has been deployed to alert motorists to this work and the needed traffic restrictions. IDOT Maintenance forces will implement these improvements. All lanes will be reopened as soon as possible each day.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay lose attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Article continues after sponsor message