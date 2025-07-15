GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that lane closures on Illinois 3 between Schaefer Road and the McKinley Bridge in Madison County, originally scheduled to begin Monday, July 14, have been postponed to Monday, July 21, weather permitting.

Under the updated schedule, one lane will remain open in each direction. However, two lanes will be open between 20th Street and Broadway during the following times to reduce commuter delays:

6 a.m. to 8 a.m. southbound

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. northbound

Article continues after sponsor message

The lane closures are part of a $25.87 million pavement resurfacing project expected to be completed by mid-summer 2026.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: