WOOD RIVER – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that pavement evaluations on Illinois 255 in Madison County will take place Wednesday, Oct. 1, through Friday, Oct. 3, weather permitting.

Article continues after sponsor message

The work will require intermittent daytime lane closures at the following locations on Illinois 255:

From Illinois 143 to Illinois 140

From Illinois 140 to Fosterburg Road

From west of Fosterburg Road to west of Seminary Road

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.