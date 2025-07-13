ROXANA – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that intermittent lane closures will take place on Illinois 143 between Illinois 255 and Bender Road in Roxana beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, July 16, 2025 for resurfacing work. Flaggers will maintain two-way traffic.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The closures are expected to continue through mid-October.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.