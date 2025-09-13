Lane Closures On Illinois 13 And Illinois 158 In St. Clair County
Expect lane closures on IL 13 & IL 158 Thursday for pavement evaluations.
BELLEVILLE– The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that pavement evaluations on Illinois 13 and Illinois 158 in St. Clair County will take place on Thursday, Sept. 18, weather permitting.
The work will require intermittent daytime lane closures at the following locations:
- Illinois 13 from 23rd Street to Illinois 158
- Illinois 158 from Illinois 15 to 0.2 miles east of Rentchler Road
Work on Illinois 13 will be completed prior to beginning pavement evaluations on Illinois 158.
Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
