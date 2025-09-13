BELLEVILLE– The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that pavement evaluations on Illinois 13 and Illinois 158 in St. Clair County will take place on Thursday, Sept. 18, weather permitting.

The work will require intermittent daytime lane closures at the following locations:

Illinois 13 from 23rd Street to Illinois 158

Illinois 158 from Illinois 15 to 0.2 miles east of Rentchler Road

Work on Illinois 13 will be completed prior to beginning pavement evaluations on Illinois 158.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

