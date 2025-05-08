NASHVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that one lane in each direction of Interstate 64 will be closed from 1 mile west of CH 11 to the Jefferson County line in Washington County starting, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. Monday, May 12, for pavement patching.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The project expected to be completed by mid-summer.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.