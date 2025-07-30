O’FALLON, IL. – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that daily lane closures will be in place in both directions of Interstate 64 between Green Mount Road and Illinois 158 in St. Clair County beginning, weather permitting, Saturday, Aug. 2, for roadway improvements. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction.

All westbound lanes will be open Monday through Friday from 6 to 9 a.m.

All eastbound lanes will be open Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2027.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Six of Rebuild Illinois include almost $20.8 billion of improvements statewide on 7,897 miles of highway, 815 bridges and 1,181 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

