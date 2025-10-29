MADISON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that lane closures will take place on eastbound Interstate 55/70 between Illinois 203 and Exchange Avenue in St. Clair County.

Beginning, weather permitting, at 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, traffic will be reduced to two lanes in the eastbound direction. The lane closures are necessary to perform bridge maintenance work.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2.

Motorists should expect long delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during the closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.