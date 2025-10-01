EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that lane closures on eastbound Interstate 64 between 15th and 25th streets in St. Clair County will begin, weather permitting, at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, for bridge deck patching. Traffic will be reduced to one lane.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

