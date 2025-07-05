O’FALLON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that lane closures will be in place on eastbound Interstate 64 at U.S. 50 in St. Clair County for pavement patching.

Beginning, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 8, traffic will be reduced to two lanes. Starting at 7 p.m. the same day, traffic will be reduced to one lane. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 8.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

