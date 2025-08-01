EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane closures on eastbound Interstate 55/64 between the Poplar Street Bridge and 1 mile east of the bridge.

Starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, the left two lanes of eastbound I-55/64 will be closed to allow for the installation of highway lighting. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 p.m. the same day.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.