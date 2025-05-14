COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that intermittent lane closures on Beltline Road between Johnson Hill Road and Illinois 157 in Madison County will begin, weather permitting, Monday, May 19, 2025 for bridge repairs. Beltline Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Article continues after sponsor message

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: