ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that pavement resurfacing of U.S. 67 (Martin Luther King Drive) between 10th Street in Alton and Illinois 111 in Godfrey will require lane closures starting, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lane closures on I-70 in Madison County

HIGHLAND – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that pavement repairs on Interstate 70 between Prairie Road and the Bond County line in Madison County will require intermittent daytime lane closures starting, weather permitting, at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-September.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.