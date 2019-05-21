EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that intermittent daytime lane closures of the South Access Road to SIUE between Chain of Rocks Road and Country Club Drive will begin Tuesday, May 28, 2019, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. This work is necessary to perform a bituminous overlay and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2019.

Article continues after sponsor message

Delays could be experienced, and drivers should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is DMS Contracting, Inc., of Mascoutah, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.