GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the northeast and southwest corners at the intersection of Illinois 203 (Nameoki Road) and Madison Avenue in Granite City will require intermittent daytime lane closures, weather permitting, on Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17.

The lane closures are necessary for the evaluation of pavement conditions.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

