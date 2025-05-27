BELLEVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that intermittent daytime lane closures will take place on Green Mount Road over Loop Creek, just north of Illinois 177 in St. Clair County, weather permitting, on Thursday, May 29.

The lane closures are necessary for the evaluation of pavement conditions.

Article continues after sponsor message

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.